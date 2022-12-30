Hikers enjoy running water and fall colors along Sabino Creek.

 Ruth Caldwell

Fall comes a little later to the riparian area of Sabino Canyon. A rainy weekend made for a wonderful cloudy Monday hike for thirteen SaddleBrooke hikers. Sabino Creek was flowing fast. The Bluff Loop is a favorite during the fall. The cottonwoods and ash trees were in full color and the hikers enjoyed nature’s show!

This trail overlooks Sabino Creek and offers high views of the surrounding area. Hikers brought cameras and employed them in every direction on this hike of 3.1 miles.

What a wonderful treasure we have just on the other side of the Catalina Mountains.

Watch now: Recent rainfall has brought Sabino Creek back to life, as seen and captured Monday morning by Janet Marcotte, a frequent visitor of Sabino Canyon. By Sunday evening, several spots in Southern Arizona had reported more than two inches of rain, with Mount Lemmon receiving three times that amount, according to the National Weather Service. Video courtesy of Janet Marcotte.

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.