Fall comes a little later to the riparian area of Sabino Canyon. A rainy weekend made for a wonderful cloudy Monday hike for thirteen SaddleBrooke hikers. Sabino Creek was flowing fast. The Bluff Loop is a favorite during the fall. The cottonwoods and ash trees were in full color and the hikers enjoyed nature’s show!

This trail overlooks Sabino Creek and offers high views of the surrounding area. Hikers brought cameras and employed them in every direction on this hike of 3.1 miles.

Register for more free articles. Log in Sign up

What a wonderful treasure we have just on the other side of the Catalina Mountains.