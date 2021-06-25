The SaddleBrooke Democratic Club had their monthly Zoom meeting on Tuesday, May 11. Chesney Richter, head of the non-partisan Rural Arizonans for Accountability, was the speaker.
Currently, Rural Arizonans for Accountability is working to recall Mark Finchem, one of two representatives to the Arizona House of Representatives from Legislative District 11, which includes SaddleBrooke. At the meeting, Richter reported that the petition drive is going well and that it was very important to get enough signatures by Wednesday, July 7 in order to have a recall election in November.
Richter also said that instead of Finchem, Legislative District 11 needs someone who will follow their oath to protect and defend the constitutions of Arizona and the United States and not work against them.
Rural Arizonans for Accountability has sponsored recall petition signing events in Catalina, Oro Valley, SaddleBrooke and throughout Legislative District 11. Petitions to sign still are available within SaddleBrooke. Contact club chair for more information.
The next Zoom meeting of the SaddleBrooke Democrats is Tuesday, July 13, at 3:30 pm. Charlie Fisher, Executive Director of the Arizona Democratic party is scheduled to be the guest speaker. All SaddleBrooke residents are welcome to attend meetings no matter party affiliation. The club will continue to meet on Zoom during the summer with the hopes to meet face-to-face starting in September.
SBDC meets on the second Tuesday of the month at 3:30 p.m. Please contact Mike Nickerson, club chairman, at chair@saddlebrookedemocrats.org to receive a Zoom invitation for future meetings.
Superintendent Hoffman Speaks to the Saddlebrooke Democrats
Kathy Hoffman, Arizona Superintendent of Public Education, was the speaker for the June SaddleBrooke Democratic club meeting on Tuesday, June 9 at 3:30 via zoom.
Superintendent Hoffman shared what the department has been doing during COVID-19 to help students throughout our state. Besides many educational programs, it has partnered with Health and Human Services to get meals to students who would have normally had those meals at school.
She also shared that 90 percent of the $4 billion of education aid that came to Arizona via the American Rescue Plan is going directly to the schools to be used as local school districts determine. The other 10 percent is being used for special programs. One that she pointed out was to hire new counselors for each of the schools. This was vitally important given the trauma of the last year, but the funding for this program will last only two years and then will need to be taken up by the state if we want to continue to have the counselors.
During the question and answer session, we had a wide range of topics including how proposition 208 that passed in the last election will help fund schools and the continued need to improve our school system. Presently, Arizona teachers rank 50th in average pay out of the 50 states. We also are one of the few states that do not fund full-day kindergarten. Hoffman said there are many issues like this, but our department of public instruction continues to find ways to help all of our Arizona communities improve our schools. The future of Arizona, its people and economy depend on a strong education system.
The next meeting of SaddleBrooke Democrats will be on Tuesday, July 13 at 3:30 p.m. Again, it will be on zoom and everyone is invited. Send an email to chair@saddlebrookedemocrats.org to get an invitation if you are not already receiving invitations to our meetings.