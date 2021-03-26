Want to be creative and spend some of your day having fun socializing, learning a new painting technique and making new friends? If so, SaddleBrooke Ceramic Club is the place for you. The club is located in the Quartz room just west of the HOA-2 Administration Office and is open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
The club is offering a two-day Beginner’s Class on Tuesday, May 4 and Tuesday, May 11. The cost of the Class is $60 which includes all the supplies needed to continue ceramics such as brushes, cleaning tools, and instruction. You will create three beautiful projects of your own to take home.
The Club requires no specific artistic ability, and we have over 500+ molds to choose from! We offer many fun classes throughout the year to give you the opportunity to learn new techniques.
Many members not only make beautiful projects for their own home they paint projects for hostess gifts, birthday gifts, Christmas gifts, etc. There is nothing like a beautiful homemade gift to treasure.
SaddleBrooke Ceramic Club has developed a COVID-19 Awareness and Safety Plan that limits room attendees and requires face masks while sanitizing work areas throughout each day. We always have a club member on duty to answer questions and assist members.
So, come into the ceramic studio and sign up for our Beginners Class. You will be amazed at what treasurers you can make!