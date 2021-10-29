Want to be creative and spend some of your day having fun socializing, learning a new painting technique and making new friends? If so, SaddleBrooke Ceramic Club is the place for you. The club meets in the Quartz room just west of the HOA-2 Administration Office and is open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
The club is offering a two-day “Introduction to Ceramics Class” on Tuesday, January 18 and Tuesday, January 25, 2022. The cost of the class is $60 which includes all the supplies needed to continue ceramics such as brushes, cleaning tools, and instruction. In this class you will create three beautiful projects of your own to take home.
The Club requires no specific artistic ability, and we have over 600+ molds to choose from. We offer many fun classes throughout the year to give you the opportunity to learn new techniques.
Many members not only make beautiful projects for their own home they paint projects for hostess gifts, Birthday gifts, Christmas gifts, etc. There is nothing like a beautiful homemade gift to treasure.
We always have a club member on duty to answer questions and assist members. If you have any questions about the class, please call Pat Broers at (520) 818-2851.
So, come into the ceramic studio and sign up for our Introduction to Ceramics Class. You will be amazed at what treasurers you can make!