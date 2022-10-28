SaddleBrooke Ceramics Club members attended a workshop lead by President Leigh Beatty, where they learned how to apply Crystal Glazes to their bisque pieces. Each participant was given a choice of colors to choose from and spent the morning creating their art. For those interested in joining the club, reservations are now being taken now for the “New Member” class to be held in January 2023. Simply stop by the Ceramics studio, (located in the HOA-2 Craft complex) and ask to be added to the list. The studio is located in the AGATE Room on the west side of the courtyard. You will be contacted by a club member when the class has been scheduled. For more information, feel free to contact Leigh Beatty at (520) 780-1911.

