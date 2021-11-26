SaddleBrooke chess players meet every Wednesday at 6 p.m. in the Bobcat Room of the Club House of SaddleBrooke One. Drop in and check out the action. There are six tables, and if you don’t bring your chess set, there are usually ones available. In the accompanying photo, Gary Stithem is about to make a move. Bruce Aird wants to give advice, and Peter Parker Rice grins when he sees the move Greg Hlushko is about to make for a win. Perhaps!
In the four games I played, I won one and was checkmated three times. But I had fun! T he players enjoy chess and the banter back and forth. It is a social event. Come and watch or play.
For more information, call Greg Hlushko at (520) 825-9674.