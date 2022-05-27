Greg Hlushko has an active group of chess players who meet every Monday and Wednesday to hone their skills and challenge each other to a friendly game or two. The members meet from 2 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Monday in the Cactus Room at the HOA-2 Clubhouse. On Wednesday, they meet from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Usually everyone brings a chess set, but if a player does not have one, there is always an extra set available. Players come and go as they have time, and are always welcome. For more information, call Greg Hlushko at (520) 825-9674.

Register for more free articles. Log in Sign up