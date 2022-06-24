Gary and Bruce are carefully considering their moves in a tight endgame position. It is fitting that they are playing on an antique chess set since chess is an old game that has a history going back to the Middle Ages. The rules have gradually changed until the 19th century where they were finally set to the way the game is now played.

It is a game where you can learn the rules in about an hour or so, but you can spend a lifetime learning new tactics. It’s a game that can help keep your mind sharp.

The Chess Club has players of various experience levels, and we play in a casual friendly environment for fun. Come by and check it out. It’s cool inside!

Register for more free articles. Log in Sign up

We play every Monday at 2 p.m. in the Ocotillo Room in the Mountainview HOA-2 Clubhouse and every Wednesday evening at 6 p.m. in the Bobcat Room in the lower level of the HOA-1 SaddleBrooke Clubhouse.

Contact Greg Hlushko at (520) 285-9674 with any questions you may have about our club.