Registration opens on December 15, 2019.

Tuesday, January 07, 2020

9:00 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. § Beyond KeePass Basics

Thursday, January 09, 2020

9:00 a.m. - Cutting the TV Cord: Best Streaming Options

Friday, January 10, 2020

9:00 a.m. - Cyber Sec: ID Theft

Monday, January 13, 2020

9:00 am. - PowerPoint Presentation Fundamentals

11:00 a.m. - Cutting the TV Cord: follow up small group discussion

Tuesday, January 14, 2020

9:00 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. - FaceTime for iPad and iPhone

1:00 p.m. - 4:30 p.m. - Creating & Publishing Books with Blurb

Wednesday, January 15, 2020

1:00 p.m. - 4:30 p.m. - Build a Family Reunion or Event Website

Thursday, January 16, 2020

9:00 a.m. - Cutting the TV Cord: follow up small group discussion

11:00 a.m. - Cutting the TV Cord: Best Streaming Options

1:00 p.m. - Quicken

Friday, January 17, 2020

9:00 a.m. - LibreOffice Writer Basics

11:00 a.m. - Build a Family Reunion or Event Website Follow Up Workshop

Monday, January 20, 2020

11:00 a.m. - Tech Help Clinic

1:00 p.m. - Users Group Meeting

Tuesday, January 21, 2020

9:00 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. - Tools for Safe and Secure Browsing

1:00 p.m. - Creating & Publishing Books with Blurb: follow up small group discussion

Wednesday, January 22, 2020

9:00 a.m. - Cutting the TV Cord: follow up small group discussion

1:00 p.m. - Creating & Publishing Books with Blurb: follow up small group discussion

Thursday, January 23, 2020

9:00 a.m. - Cutting the TV Cord: follow up small group discussion

Monday, January 27, 2020

9:00 a.m. - PowerPoint Transitions & Animations

Tuesday, January 28, 2020

1:00 p.m. - Quicken

Wednesday, January 29, 2020

9:00 a.m. - Cutting the TV Cord: Best Streaming Options

Thursday, January 30, 2020

9:00 a.m. - Cutting the TV Cord: follow up small group discussion

1:00 p.m. - 4:30 p.m. - Digital Estate Planning: Documenting your Internet Assets

Friday, January 31, 2020

9:00 a.m. - LibreOffice Calc Basics

Monday, February 03, 2020

9:00 a.m. - PowerPoint Audio & Video

11:00 a.m. - Cutting the TV Cord: follow up small group discussion

1:00 p.m. - Tech Help Clinic

Tuesday, February 04, 2020

9:00 a.m. - MS Excel Basic - Part 1

1:00 p.m. - 4:30 p.m. - VeraCrypt Secure File Storage Local & in the Cloud

Wednesday, February 05, 2020

9:00 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. - iPad: Just the Basics

1:00 p.m. - Dropbox: Share Large Files with Family and Friends

Monday, February 10, 2020

9:00 a.m. - Beginning Gmail

Thursday, February 13, 2020

9:00 a.m. - MS Excel Basic - Part 2

Friday, February 14, 2020

9:00 a.m. - LibreOffice Drawing Basics

Monday, February 17, 2020

11:00 a.m. - Tech Help Clinic

1:00 p.m. - Users Group Meeting

Wednesday, February 19, 2020

9:00 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. - iPhone: Beyond the Basics

Friday, February 21, 2020

9:00 a.m. - LibreOffice Presentation Basics

Monday, February 24, 2020

9:00 a.m. - MS Outlook

Wednesday, March 04, 2020

9:00 a.m. - Pinterest

Monday, March 30, 2020

1:00 p.m. - Users Group Meeting

Monday, April 20, 2020

1:00 p.m. § Users Group Meeting

For detailed class descriptions or to register for a class, go to SBCC Calendar page: saddlebrookecc.org/calendar and click class name.

User Group Meetings are open to all SaddleBrooke residents and are held at the Mt View Clubhouse. Meeting topics are posted on the SBCC website: saddlebrookecc.org.

SBCC Board of Directors:

Leigh Beaty, President: (520) 825-4500

Richard Spitzer, Vice Pres.: (520) 825-4239

Gary Warren, Treasurer: (520) 825-9177

Sheila Dahlgren, Secretary: (206) 852-6605

Alice Stuart, Registrar: (520) 825-4239

Richard Beaty, Webmaster: (520) 825-4500

Dennis Korger, Board Member: (520) 818-3184

Dennis Holt, Board Member: (520) 818-1108

Steve Solberg, Board Member: (520) 818-1081

David Lancaster, Board Member: (314) 495-4673

Computer Club Fees:

Membership: $55 Single

$80 Couple

Includes classes in joining year

Annual Fee for Classes: $35 subsequent years