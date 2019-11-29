Registration opens on December 15, 2019.
Tuesday, January 07, 2020
9:00 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. § Beyond KeePass Basics
Thursday, January 09, 2020
9:00 a.m. - Cutting the TV Cord: Best Streaming Options
Friday, January 10, 2020
9:00 a.m. - Cyber Sec: ID Theft
Monday, January 13, 2020
9:00 am. - PowerPoint Presentation Fundamentals
11:00 a.m. - Cutting the TV Cord: follow up small group discussion
Tuesday, January 14, 2020
9:00 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. - FaceTime for iPad and iPhone
1:00 p.m. - 4:30 p.m. - Creating & Publishing Books with Blurb
Wednesday, January 15, 2020
1:00 p.m. - 4:30 p.m. - Build a Family Reunion or Event Website
Thursday, January 16, 2020
9:00 a.m. - Cutting the TV Cord: follow up small group discussion
11:00 a.m. - Cutting the TV Cord: Best Streaming Options
1:00 p.m. - Quicken
Friday, January 17, 2020
9:00 a.m. - LibreOffice Writer Basics
11:00 a.m. - Build a Family Reunion or Event Website Follow Up Workshop
Monday, January 20, 2020
11:00 a.m. - Tech Help Clinic
1:00 p.m. - Users Group Meeting
Tuesday, January 21, 2020
9:00 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. - Tools for Safe and Secure Browsing
1:00 p.m. - Creating & Publishing Books with Blurb: follow up small group discussion
Wednesday, January 22, 2020
9:00 a.m. - Cutting the TV Cord: follow up small group discussion
1:00 p.m. - Creating & Publishing Books with Blurb: follow up small group discussion
Thursday, January 23, 2020
9:00 a.m. - Cutting the TV Cord: follow up small group discussion
Monday, January 27, 2020
9:00 a.m. - PowerPoint Transitions & Animations
Tuesday, January 28, 2020
1:00 p.m. - Quicken
Wednesday, January 29, 2020
9:00 a.m. - Cutting the TV Cord: Best Streaming Options
Thursday, January 30, 2020
9:00 a.m. - Cutting the TV Cord: follow up small group discussion
1:00 p.m. - 4:30 p.m. - Digital Estate Planning: Documenting your Internet Assets
Friday, January 31, 2020
9:00 a.m. - LibreOffice Calc Basics
Monday, February 03, 2020
9:00 a.m. - PowerPoint Audio & Video
11:00 a.m. - Cutting the TV Cord: follow up small group discussion
1:00 p.m. - Tech Help Clinic
Tuesday, February 04, 2020
9:00 a.m. - MS Excel Basic - Part 1
1:00 p.m. - 4:30 p.m. - VeraCrypt Secure File Storage Local & in the Cloud
Wednesday, February 05, 2020
9:00 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. - iPad: Just the Basics
1:00 p.m. - Dropbox: Share Large Files with Family and Friends
Monday, February 10, 2020
9:00 a.m. - Beginning Gmail
Thursday, February 13, 2020
9:00 a.m. - MS Excel Basic - Part 2
Friday, February 14, 2020
9:00 a.m. - LibreOffice Drawing Basics
Monday, February 17, 2020
11:00 a.m. - Tech Help Clinic
1:00 p.m. - Users Group Meeting
Wednesday, February 19, 2020
9:00 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. - iPhone: Beyond the Basics
Friday, February 21, 2020
9:00 a.m. - LibreOffice Presentation Basics
Monday, February 24, 2020
9:00 a.m. - MS Outlook
Wednesday, March 04, 2020
9:00 a.m. - Pinterest
Monday, March 30, 2020
1:00 p.m. - Users Group Meeting
Monday, April 20, 2020
1:00 p.m. § Users Group Meeting
For detailed class descriptions or to register for a class, go to SBCC Calendar page: saddlebrookecc.org/calendar and click class name.
User Group Meetings are open to all SaddleBrooke residents and are held at the Mt View Clubhouse. Meeting topics are posted on the SBCC website: saddlebrookecc.org.
SBCC Board of Directors:
Leigh Beaty, President: (520) 825-4500
Richard Spitzer, Vice Pres.: (520) 825-4239
Gary Warren, Treasurer: (520) 825-9177
Sheila Dahlgren, Secretary: (206) 852-6605
Alice Stuart, Registrar: (520) 825-4239
Richard Beaty, Webmaster: (520) 825-4500
Dennis Korger, Board Member: (520) 818-3184
Dennis Holt, Board Member: (520) 818-1108
Steve Solberg, Board Member: (520) 818-1081
David Lancaster, Board Member: (314) 495-4673
Computer Club Fees:
Membership: $55 Single
$80 Couple
Includes classes in joining year
Annual Fee for Classes: $35 subsequent years