SaddleBrooke CycleMasters is one of the most active and diverse clubs here in SaddleBrooke and the Tucson area. With over 250 members, we have riders who ride 600 to 800-miles per month around Tucson and members who ride casually in SaddleBrooke for fun and social times one to two times a week for an hour. In other words, our membership spans all experience and ability. There is room for everyone!

On Saturdays we ride for an hour, socialize and have breakfast at our local restaurants. Our morning meeting time changes as the seasonal temperature changes. We also have Monday, Wednesday and Friday “inside SaddleBrooke” and “outside SaddleBrooke” rides; the inside social rides are generally 10 miles and one hour in length; the more challenging outside rides are generally 30 to 40-miles (with a refreshment stop approximately half way).

SaddleBrooke CycleMasters help support elementary schools in the San Manuel and Oracle school districts with a bicycle reward program. We provide new bikes and helmets to deserving students at the end of each school year (the recipients are selected by the school principals and teachers). The presentation ceremonies are very exciting to watch! Our club is also involved with collecting, repairing and donating used bikes to the “Wheels for Kids” program.

At one of our last events of the year the club installed our 2023-2024 Board: Kurt McMillen, President; Ric Holm & John Roberts, Vice Presidents; Julia Boyd, Secretary and Mark Byl, Treasurer.

Register for more free articles. Log in Sign up

As you can see, the SaddleBrooke CycleMasters club has many fun and challenging rides throughout the year. We also have many other social events planned throughout the year (such as our Candy Cane Ride and Breakfast in December). Come out and participate with us for fitness, fun, and giving back to the community!

For more information, please take a look at the SaddleBrooke CycleMasters website at saddlebrookecyclemasters.org.