Most of us have found redistricting in Arizona to be confusing. The SaddleBrooke Democratic Club’s (SBDC) April meeting focused on clearing up some of that confusion around our new Congressional District 6 (CD 6) and Legislative District 17 (LD 17). Chair of the newly organized LD 17 Democratic Committee, Larry Waggoner, was SBDC’s guest speaker on Tuesday, April 12. Larry presented maps and demographic data about voters and residents in our new districts, the ones we’ll be voting for this November.

You can find all the LD and CD maps on the Arizona Independent Redistricting Commission’s website at redistricting-irc-az.hub.arcgis.com.

Other Democratic candidates and a local organizer for the Arizona Democratic Party spoke about the importance of the 2022 elections. They pointed out how individuals can get involved to help Arizona elect representatives who will focus on voting rights, delivering opportunities for success to future generations by strengthening public district schools and infrastructure.

The SaddleBrooke Democratic Club meets the second Tuesday of each month at 3:30 p.m., in the HOA-1 Activity Center. You can learn more, and join the Club, by visiting SaddleBrookeDemocrats.org.