SaddleBrooke Democratic Club’s November guest speaker was Crystle Nehrmeyer, Superintendent of our local school district, the Oracle Elementary School District. She had much to share with the members about the 399 students who attend Mt. Vista Elementary School, including the pre-school, which is mostly funded through the Oracle Schools Foundation, with generous contributions from community members.
According to Nehrmeyer, the last normal school year fourth graders experienced was like Kindergarten. Younger students have never had a normal school year, but rather, have been forced to deal with social distancing, hand sanitizer, wearing masks, and online learning since their formal education began. And although children are resilient, this upheaval of “normal ops”, creates many challenges schools continue to deal with. Fortunately, the District’s 83 staff members continue to lean forward to ensure creative solutions are found and needs are met.
At the same time, there are some much-needed upgrades and renovations going on at the Mt. Vista campus, courtesy of the voter-approved $13.2M bond. The parking lot and traffic flow have been reconfigured to make pickup and drop-off much safer, restrooms are finally ADA compliant, the kitchen has been brought into safety standards, HVAC units were replaced, and groundwork for the construction of a new 10-classroom building is underway.
The final speaker was Annika Albrecht, campaign manager for Congressman Tom O’Halleran. She discussed the importance of members learning about and commenting on the new draft maps the Independent Redistricting Committee has developed.
The SaddleBrooke Democratic Club normally meets on the second Tuesday of each month at 3:30 p.m. in the HOA-1 Activities Center, but there will be no meeting in December. Meetings will resume in January. The widely advertised annual dinner is sold out. For more information about the club, visit saddlebrookedemocrats.org.