The SaddleBrooke Democratic Club met on Tuesday, July 13 at 3:30 p.m. via zoom. Our speaker was Charlie Fisher, Executive Director of the Arizona Democratic Party. Much of the discussion centered around the results of the legislative session which passed voter suppression bills plus tax breaks for the wealthy. These actions show the need for a different majority in the legislature.
Given the attempts to stop people from voting, Mr. Fisher emphasized the importance of a 2022 election. The discussion also led to concerns about voter suppression and gerrymandering from the Arizona Redistricting Commission to get a majority to keep power.
Petitions have started for referendums on the voter suppression bills and tax-cut bills. For more information, check out our club or send an email to chair@saddlebrookedemocrats.org.