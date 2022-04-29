Three hundred people gathered in the MountainView Ballroom on Thursday, March 1 for their annual celebration, which had been postponed from its original date on Monday, January 31 because of the recent COVID spike.

They were joined by special guests Kathy Hoffman, Arizona Superintendent for Public Instruction; Sandra Kennedy, Commissioner for the Arizona Corporation Commission; Anna Tovar, Commissioner of the Arizona Corporation Commission; and David Fitzsimmons, nationally syndicated cartoonist and columnist for the Arizona Star. The featured speaker was Frank Figliuzzi, former Assistant Director for the FBI’s counterterrorism and now security analyst for NBC and MSNBC.

The festivities commenced with the playing of our national anthem followed by the Ukrainian national anthem. Mike Nickerson, our Club Chair, who served as Master of Ceremonies, then asked the crowd for one minute of silence to remember the lives that have been lost and the families that have been impacted by the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

After hearing remarks from each special guest, Mr. Figliuzzi addressed the group with an inspiring account of how any organization can achieve individual and corporate excellence. He referred to the field-tested playbook the FBI uses for unlocking individual and organizational excellence. Drawing from his book, The FBI Way, and interspersing stories from his own career, he emphasized that training and following core values clarify an organization’s meaning and purpose and sets expectations for everyone in its service. This preserves the organization’s values against all threats, internal and external. Individuals, companies, schools, teams, or any group seeking excellence will be well served if they establish and adhere to clear core values.

After a period of questions and answers, the group disbanded to reflect and enjoy one another’s company. We thank Mr. Figliuzzi, our special guests and the MountainView staff for a wholly enjoyable and informative evening.