The Saddlebrooke Democrats met for their first in-person monthly meeting at the Saddlebrooke One activity Center on September 14 at 3:30 PM. Even though we all wore masks it was great to "see" each other again in person. This was a hybrid meeting so some of the members still joined us via Zoom.
Eric Cadel, Pinal County First Vice-Chair for the Democratic party, introduced himself and spoke a few minutes about the need for more precinct committee people. These persons are vital in our effort to involve people at a local level.
Next Charlie Kemp and Lauren Burson spoke about the 15/30 project. They serve as the direct contact persons and organizers for the Democratic Party in Pinal and Pima Counties. They spoke a short time about redistricting and next month will be our major speakers after the redistricting maps have been made public.
Then Laura Terech spoke via Zoom on Civic Engagement Beyond Voting which is a non-partisan group that seeks to get individuals involved in local and state politics. One of their main efforts is the "Request to Speak" program that allows any Arizona citizen to send messages to our legislature concerning bills that are being considered. She also emphasized the importance of the upcoming Rural Summit on Zoom and urged us to attend on September 18th.
Our social chair, Rosalie Forges, spoke about the upcoming Saddlebrooke Democratic Club gala coming up on January 30, 2022, in the Mountainview ballroom at HOA #2. The cost is $65.00 per person. Frank Figliuzzi, former assistant director for counterintelligence at the Federal Bureau of Investigation, will be the guest speaker. He has written the book entitled, The FBI Way and often appears on NBC news.
Six petitions were available for signatures concerning referenda on voter suppression, education funding, tax breaks for the wealthy. There was also an initiative petition to make a law called the "Voters Right to Know." It aims to get rid of dark money in Arizona campaigns.
The meeting ended at 4:15 PM allowing for a little social time for us to get reconnected.
All are invited, so please feel free to join us at the SaddleBrooke Activities Center on Tuesday, November 9 at 3:30 p.m.