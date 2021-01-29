Members of the SaddleBrooke EZ Riders Spin Club are "back in the saddle again”—outside! Following all CDC guidelines, procedures and protocols, EZ Rider Spin classes are currently meeting at the west end of the Mountain View Clubhouse, under the covered patio. Classes are led by certified Spin Leaders, and are currently held on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays at 9:30 a.m. and at 10:30 a.m., and on Saturdays at 11 a.m. and 12 p.m. Classes are limited to 10 riders per class, and you can sign up for two classes per week, at this time.
Spin classes are a great way to enhance your aerobic exercise regimen, meet new friends, and just have fun! Come join us and Spin On!
If you are interested in joining the EZ Riders Spin Club, please contact Joan Benson by email at dogwalker49@gmail.com. Dues are $45 annually.