After weathering difficult circumstances and elements, the SaddleBrooke EZ Riders Spin Club has returned to the Paloma Room in the Desert View Fitness Complex in full force and with enthusiasm. There are 10 scheduled sessions a week, which are led by 13 certified leaders.
Annual dues are $45. per person which entitles you to register for at least two sessions per week. For more information and an application to join us, email Joan Benson at dogwalker49@gmail.com or call (614) 638-4138.
EZ Riders Spin Club is fun, and it provides a great method to increase your cardio fitness level, and a way to meet new friends. Come join us!