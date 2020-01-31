Beginning Wednesday, January 1, the SaddleBrooke EZ Riders Spin Club will be offering multiple, daily indoor cycling sessions in the Paloma Room at the Desert View Complex. These sessions will be led by volunteer spin leaders, all of whom are certified indoor cycling leaders. The sessions usually last 45 minutes and are choreographed by the leader, using a variety of music genres. Indoor cycling is a great way to improve your cardiovascular and physical fitness, and having fun doing so.
Our annual dues are $45 which allows you to participate in sessions for the entire year. Any interested individual can spin as a guest, free of charge, to try it out before joining the club. All levels, from novice to advanced, are welcome.
If you have any questions about spinning or wish to have more information about the EZ Rider Spin Club, please contact one of the following Board members. Ride on!
Phil McNamee - mcnameephil@gmail.com - (520) 369-4504
Greg Nelson - gregandwendie620@gmail.com – (520) 818-6373
Kathy Minx - kathrynminx@gmail.com – (317) 697-1725
Gary Haslett - haslettbaz@wbhsi.net - (520) 825-4442
Pat Smith - desertsonsaz@gmail.com – (520) 825-2409