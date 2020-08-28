The Saddlebrooke Fine Arts Guild has started up Art Classes again! Even though our selection is more limited at this time due to the current COVID-19 pandemic, we have an interesting selection of classes offered. As always, full class descriptions are available on our website along with registration forms.
All classes are in the Topaz room and safety protocols are in place. Classes are limited to eight or less students. Tables are arranged for social distancing, cleaning supplies are readily available, and masks are required.
To see the full protocol, please see our website at www.saddlebrookefinearts.org and click on the blue colored link for the safety protocols.
CLASSES 2020
This list will continue to evolve as classes are added; this is a preview of what is already scheduled. Please continue to check our website at www.saddlebrookefinearts.org for additional class information as it become available.
Sunset on the Lake with Sailboat with Karen Brungardt
Wednesday, September 9 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.
All Levels, Cost $35
Acrylic Pours with Theresa Poalucci
Friday, September 25 from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
All Levels, Cost $55
Beginning Oils with Sandy Travers
Wednesday, September from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Beginner Level, Cost $50
Flying High with Francheskaa
Tuesdays, October 6, 13, 20, 27 from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
All Levels, Cost $150
All classes are held in the Mountain View Arts & Crafts Center, Topaz Room. To register for a class, please send a check for the class fee, along with your phone number and email address, to:
Robbie Summers, Registrar
SaddleBrooke Fine Arts Guild
64548 E. Sugar Lane
Tucson, AZ 85739