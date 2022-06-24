Established just before the pandemic hit, the SaddleBrooke Fly Fishers club was a little slow to get running at full steam. With a return to more normal times however, the club has really found its footing. President Dean Umemoto and his dedicated board have steadily enhanced membership value and the ranks continue to grow.

One such membership value has been the education provided at each of our monthly meetings. At our April and May meetings, David Hargis discussed his planning process for a four week fishing trip with his friend Dave Cullen, to the South Fork of the Snake River in eastern Idaho from early September through the first week in October. In the April presentation, he focused on the river, water flows and weather, and demonstrated the online tools he uses to gather data. David’s May presentation focused on logistical planning for the 42-mile long section of the South Fork they intend to fish. Considerations included travel trailer parking location, local guide services, fly shops, and supply restocking, expected bug hatches (what the fish will be eating) and the particulars of fishing the river at this time of year. David plans to present the outcome of their trip later in the fall.

One of the strengths of the SBFF is the incredible breadth of experience and willingness to share, many of our members possess. This has allowed us to welcome even complete novices into our ranks and help them enjoy our passion. Those interested in joining us or just learning more, can email us at saddlebrookeflyfishers@gmail.com.