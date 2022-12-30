The SaddleBrooke Fly Fishers (SBFF) are pleased to welcome their new officers and at-large board members elected unanimously at their December meeting: David Hargis, President, Larry Peters, Vice-President, Karen Pearce, Treasurer/Membership, Dawn Tankersley, Secretary, Andy Rybolt, Linda Lyon, Communications Chair, Activities Chair, Mike Maslowski, Education Chair, and Carey Ricard, Social Chair. These Board members will assume their duties on Sunday, January 1.

On Wednesdays, at 6 p.m., at the same time, we want to recognize the significant efforts of the 2022 Board which included Dean Umemoto, Clark Simonds, Karen Pearce, Dawn Tankersley, John Woolmington, and Bary Sherman. They oversaw considerable growth, two very enjoyable social events, interesting meetings, and a strong mentoring program.

The incoming president, David Hargis, was the speaker at the meeting. His presentation was the last of a three-part he started back in April 2022 on preparing for a lengthy fly fishing trip to the South Fork of the Snake River in Idaho.

David and his long-time friend, Dave Cullen from Carmel, Indiana, spent an incredible amount of time planning the trip and then reconnoitering for the voyage down the river in their Maravia Diablo raft. On top of all the months prepping in advance of the trip, 11 of their total 32 trip days were spent on travel and prep. The planning paid off, with only a flat tire and weather getting in the way of their fishing.

Fishing from Tuesday, September 13, 2022 to Tuesday, October 4, 2022, they took advantage of reduced water flows allowing for some wade fishing. David said it is estimated there are 5,000 fish (wild cutthroat, brown, and rainbow trout) per mile in the South Fork, making it any angler’s dream. He added that autumn is a “magical time” on the “prettiest river I have fished” as one of the largest standing cottonwood groves in the nation “glows bright yellow and orange”. He also said, “drifting downstream at sunrise with the mist rising off the river and bald eagles flying overhead was simply breathtaking”. Of course, brown trout hitting his flies, again and again, didn’t hurt either (after the first five days of not catching anything).

As the new president, David hopes to encourage members to begin taking some trips together in the coming year. Although we are a fair distance from what most would consider great trout waters, we do have some opportunities in Arizona on the Mogollon Rim, in the White Mountains, and of course on the Colorado River at Lee’s Ferry. Many in our club also like to travel to the San Juan River in New Mexico to fish that storied tailwater. And, for those who are open to targeting other species, there are plenty of lakes within a couple of hours.

The SBFF meets the fourth Monday of every month at 4 p.m. in the Catalina Room next to the Mesquite Grill at HOA-2. To learn more about us, please send an email to SaddlebrookeFlyFishers@gmail.com.