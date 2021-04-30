Although a little windy to be optimum, the day was sunny and the temperature very comfortable when the SaddleBrooke Fly Fishers (SBFF) held a casting class in early April. About 20 people gathered outdoors to try their hand at some casting and learn how to improve their skills.
Club members Dean Umemoto, Clark Simonds and Dave Strief instructed the participants, and Eric Peffer took great photos of the action. Some members were only looking for a “tune-up” after a long period off the water, but others wanted more. Dean Umemoto showed some of the newest anglers how to “rig-up” their lines and said Dave Strief “did a great job of demonstrating casting to help everyone understand the concept.”
The SBFF was officially established just before the COVID pandemic ramped up. We now have 55 members and have managed to keep in touch with newsletters, Zoom meetings, and a Fly Fishers Academy taught via Zoom. The recent casting session however, was the first time we’ve gathered in about a year, and some of the participants had never met each other in-person.
One of the really great features of the SBFF is the wide variety of skill and experience our members have. We have those who have never fly fished, to those who have done it all over the world and are happy to share their experience and expertise. This willingness to share was recognized by the recent casting session participants. “As a beginner, I thought the session was excellent and very worthwhile,” Roy Christiansen said. Judith Kirkland appreciated Clark Simond’s help saying, “His knowledge and passion for fly fishing makes him good.” Jerry Hollingsworth was also laudatory saying, “the instructors were great, they made it very easy to understand.”
Has fly fishing been on your “bucket list” for a long time? Now is the time to check it off your list. We will soon begin planning trips to take together both in Arizona and beyond. We also hope to be meeting in-person again soon, not to mention enjoying some opportunities to socialize.
The SaddleBrooke Fly Fishers club is open to all SaddleBrooke residents. To learn how to join, please just email us at saddlebrookeflyfishers@gmail.com.