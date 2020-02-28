The SaddleBrooke Francophiles celebrated February with two exciting and delicious events. On Saturday, February 8, we traveled to the Tucson Botanical Gardens to participate in the Annual Southern Arizona Food and Wine Festival, sponsored by SAACA. Over 50 local wineries, breweries, distilleries, restaurant chefs and food purveyors were located throughout the Gardens. Art experiences, local musical groups, and all the exhibits within the Gardens were fully accessible to all who attended. Fun was had by all, and all of us certainly had fun.
On Saturday, February 15, the Francophiles celebrated Valentine's Day by watching the Cannes Film Festival Gold Medal Winner, "The Umbrellas of Cherbourg," and were treated their pallets with goodies, like fresh fruit and a variety of cakes, dipped in a chocolate fountain. Merci Beaucoup to Art and Sharon Triester, who hosted this well attended event.
The Francophiles will be celebrating Heritage Day on Saturday, March 21. This event will highlight and feature dishes and recipes from the backgrounds of or regional dishes our members grew up with, as a family. In addition, members will be asked to write a brief description of their family's background or heritage. The recipe and the description will be featured in a booklet, along with the members' photographs, in a small booklet to be given to each member as a memento. It will be very interesting to see what heritages our members have, in addition to being "Francophiles, lovers of all things French."
The final event of our 2019 to 2020 Season of Events will be a French celebration, "Fete du Citron", in which our members will be creating dishes that feature citrus, like oranges, lemons, and grapefruit. In addition, we will be having a Scavenger Hunt, which should prove to be interesting and lots of fun. The Planning Committee is in the process of developing new ideas for events for the 2020 to 2021 Season, which starts in September. If you would like more information about the SaddleBrooke Francophiles, please call Pat Floyd at (520) 825-2409. Vive la France!