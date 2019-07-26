With the 2019-2020 Calendar of Events scheduled by the Planning Committee, the SaddleBrooke Francophiles are looking forward to their twentieth year of celebrating the culture, foods and wines of France, and everything French that goes along with it. Out last season's finale was a "Paris in the Park" event at the home of Ralph and Carie Scalzo. Besides the myriad of tasty treats prepared by our members, two very French activities were enjoyed by all-a game of Boules, the French version of Bocce Ball, and the Waiter's Race where contestants competed against each other by walking a set route, balancing a tray of treats and glasses of wine. After four heats to determine the winner. Carey Ricard was the Champion Waiter! Great fun!
Our upcoming season of events commences with a Blind Wine Tasting and Cheese Party on September 28. Several wines will be tasted by all members, and guessing the particular wine served will be the focus of this party. Francophiles will be dressing up for the October 31 Halloween Party. Dressing as a French personage will be encouraged, and prizes will be given to the Most Creative costumes.
On November 13, our annual Julia Child/Jacque Pepin Progressive Dinner will have a fun addition-a Scavenger Hunt with prizes given to the winners who find the items requested the most quickly. Our Holiday Brunch will be happening on December 15, with guests preparing special dishes to celebrate the season.
The French Bread/Puff Pastry Extravaganza will take place on January 18, with photos taken of members to be displayed at our Heritage Day Celebration on March 21. Two exciting events will happen in February-our club will participate in the annual SAACA event in the Tucson Botanical Gardens on February 1, and we will host a French/English subtitled film and a Valentine's Day themed Chocolate Party on February 15.
Our first ever Heritage Day Celebration will be on March 21, and we will close out our season of events on April 18, with the "Fete du Citron". Mylinda Guillen will be the chairperson for the Diners a la Maison on March 11 and April 29.
The SaddleBrooke Francophiles is a social organization, celebrating the foods, culture and "all things French." Speaking French is not required. For more information, contact Pat Smith 825-2409