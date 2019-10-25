Once again, the SaddleBrooke Francophiles celebrated the opening of their 2019-2020 season of fun, food, and festivities with a "Blind Wine Tasting and Cheese Event," held at the lovely home of Dave and Mylinda Guillen on Saturday, September 28. After a brief description of the wine being tasted, members tested their palates to guess what the individual wine was; the six types that were tasted were a Chardonney, a Bordeaux, a Chianti, a Garancha, a Malbec, and a Tempranillo. Authentic French prizes were presented to the five winners who guessed the most right—Steve and LuAnn Johnson, Barb Sprouls, Dick Snyder and Carey Picard. An array of cheeses, fruit, breads and crackers accompanied the tasting, in addition to the wide variety of dishes members brought to share. A thoroughly enjoyable evening was had by all!
Next on our slate of fun activities is our Annual French Progressive Dinner which will be held on Saturday, November 16. Two host homes for Hors d'oeuvres and Dessert, with several host homes for the Entree portion of this fabulous dinner, will offer our members the opportunity to show their culinary skills.
Our members will be enjoying a Holiday Brunch on Sunday, December 15, to celebrate the season, and our French Bread/Puff Pastry Extravaganza will take place on Saturday, January 18. The focus here is creating savory and sweet creations, using French bread and puff pastry. Should be delightfully tasty! The SaddleBrooke Francophiles will be attending the SAACA event at the Tucson Botanical Gardens on Saturday, February 1, and we will be enjoying a Valentine's Day themed Chocolate Party on Saturday, February 15; a French film with English subtitles will be an extra added attraction for this delicious evening!
On Saturday, March 21, our first ever Heritage Day will be happening, and we will conclude our season of events with a Scavenger Hunt, along with the "Fete du Citron," on Saturday, April 18. Once again, Mylinda Guillen will be chairing our Diners a la Maison on Wednesday, March 11, and Wednesday, April 29.
The SaddleBrooke Francophiles offered an authentic French dinner, with all the trimmings, at the Oracle School Foundation Gala on October 20; we are looking forward to hosting eight lucky guests for this memorable occasion.
For more information about the SaddleBrooke Francophiles, contact Pat Smith (520) 825-2409. Vive la France!
