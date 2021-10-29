SaddleBrooke Freethinkers is proud to have Professor Lalitha Madhavan, MD PhD speak on Sunday, November 21, at 10 a.m. in the MountainView Ballroom with coffee social at 9:30 a.m.
At this time, masks are required to be worn for admission. If you forget, we will have masks available at the door free of charge.
What happens as the brain ages? Are there interventions that can slow down the aging process? Dr. Madhavan started out in clinical medicine, but moved to research, as she felt that advances in basic science are the best way to develop effective treatments for brain disorders. Her research focuses on stem cells, aging and age-related neurodegenerative disorders. Within this framework of her research, the lab has discovered a major mechanism controlling the activity of brain stem cells during aging. This finding has important implications with regards to how the brain’s own regenerative potential can be harnessed to counter aging and Parkinson’s Disease.
Dr. Madhavan completed her medical degree at Baroda Medical College in India. Subsequently, she completed a PhD in Neuroscience at Iowa State University and a postdoctoral fellowship at the NIH Udall Center of Excellence in Parkinson’s Disease Research at the University of Cincinnati. She joined the University of Arizona in 2011. Dr. Madhavan is currently an Associate Professor in the Department of Neurology at University of Arizona, and a member of the Evelyn F McKnight Brain Institute and the Bio5 Institute.
SaddleBrooke Freethinkers provides a forum for the responsible search for truth and meaning in understanding and solving human problems by apply science and reason. We believe that tolerance, compassion, equity and civility should characterize interactions among people and organizations. We strive to achieve these goals through meetings, lectures and discussions.
SaddleBrooke Freethinkers meetings are held at the MountainView Ballroom on Sunday mornings with coffee social starting at 9:30 a.m. The program begins at 10 a.m. For dates and subjects go to our website: SBFreethinkers.wordpress.com. Any questions? Email us at saddlebrookefreethinkers@gmail.com.
You can become a member of the SaddleBrooke Freethinkers for $15 per calendar year. This fee includes all lectures and other Freethinkers events like the book club and social events. Lecture program runs Jan-Apr and Oct-Dec. Lectures are open to all SaddleBrooke residents and their guests as space is available. Non-members are encouraged to make a $4 donation to defray costs. Attendees are also encouraged to bring non-perishable food items or cash donations for the Tri-Community Food Bank.