SaddleBrooke Freethinkers are proud to have Dean Lori Poloni-Staudinger, Ph.D of the College of Social and Behavioral Sciences at the University of Arizona speak on “ Gender and Political Violence” on Sunday, February 12, at 2 p.m. at the DesertView Theater with admission starting at 1:45 p.m.

This talk explores the myriad of ways gender intersects with political violence, and particularly terrorism. Dean Poloni-Staudinger is also a professor in the School of Government and Public Policy.

She is the author of five books and over 30 articles, chapters and reports, Poloni-Staudinger’s research and publications focus mainly on social movements and extra institutional political participation in Europe and the United States. Over time, her work has moved from focusing on environmental movements to a focus on women’s movements. Her recent work examines questions around women and political violence as well as women and politics more generally. Her expertise has led to publications in the Washington Post as well as other popular media outlets. Poloni-Staudinger has been a Distinguished Fulbright Fellow at the Diplomatic Academy in Vienna, Austria, a Kettering Foundation Fellow, and a consultant for the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe.

SaddleBrooke Freethinkers provides a forum for the responsible search for truth and meaning in understanding and solving human problems by apply science and reason. We believe that tolerance, compassion, equity and civility should characterize interactions among people and organizations. We strive to achieve these goals through meetings, lectures and discussions.

SaddleBrooke Freethinkers meetings are now held at the DesertView Theater on Sunday afternoons with doors opening at 1:45 p.m. The program begins at 2 p.m. For dates and subjects, visit our website at SBFreethinkers.wordpress.com.

You can become a member of the SaddleBrooke Freethinkers for $15 per calendar year. This fee includes all lectures and other Freethinkers events like the book club and social events. Lecture program runs Januart to April and October to December. Lectures are open to all SaddleBrooke residents and their guests as space is available. Non-members are encouraged to make a $5 donation to defray costs. Attendees are encouraged to bring non-perishable food items or cash donations for the Tri-Community Food Bank.

For questions or to be added to the email list, please send your information via email to saddlebrookefreethinkers@gmail.com.