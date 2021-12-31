SaddleBrooke Freethinkers is proud to have Professor Kristy Slominski of the College of Humanities at the University of Arizona will speak to our group on Sunday, January 9, at 10 a.m. at the MountainView Ballroom with coffee social at 9:30 AM.
Dr. Kristy Slominski will speak to us about “Religion and Sex Education”. In her recent book Teaching Moral Sex: A History of Religion and Sex Education in the United States published by Oxford University Press, she examines religious contributions to public sex education from the late nineteenth century to the present, including education about sexual diseases, family life, sexual health and abstinence-only.
Professor Slominski is an Assistant Professor of Religion, Science, and Health in the Department of Religious Studies and Classics at the University of Arizona. She is a historian of how religion and sexuality have intersected with science and health in the United States. She received her Ph.D. in Religious Studies at the University of California, Santa Barbara. Before joining the faculty at the University of Arizona, she taught at the University of Mississippi and Georgia State University and served on the Board of Directors for the American Academy of Religion.
SaddleBrooke Freethinkers provides a forum for the responsible search for truth and meaning in understanding and solving human problems by apply science and reason. We believe that tolerance, compassion, equity and civility should characterize interactions among people and organizations. We strive to achieve these goals through meetings, lectures and discussions.
SaddleBrooke Freethinkers meetings are held at the MountainView Ballroom on Sunday mornings with coffee social starting at 9:30 am. The program begins at 10 a.m. For dates and subjects, visit our website at sbfreethinkers.wordpress.com.
You can become a member of the SaddleBrooke Freethinkers for $15 per calendar year. This fee includes all lectures and other Freethinkers events like the book club and social events. Lecture program runs January through April and October through December. Lectures are open to all SaddleBrooke residents and their guests as space is available. Non-members are encouraged to make a $4 donation to defray costs. Attendees are encouraged to bring non-perishable food items or cash donations for the Tri-Community Food Bank.
For questions or to be added to the email list, please email your contact information to saddlebrookefreethinkers@gmail.com.