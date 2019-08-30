Is it possible to complete the whole Arizona National Scenic Trail in a day? Not by one individual. However, if hundreds of hikers, bikers and equestrian riders travel on every segment of the 800-mile trail on Oct. 12, it can be done. If successful in this effort, it will be the first time a National Scenic Trail has been completed in 24 hours. One year ago, an effort to complete the entire trail in a day was 94% successful.
SaddleBrooke Hiking Club is encouraging members to participate in this historic effort on the Oracle Passage. The club will lead two separate groups. Hiking group A will trek four miles round-trip from Webb Road to the American Flag Ranch where they will enjoy a tour of the historic American Flag Ranch House before returning to Webb Road. Hiking group B will cover 8.6 miles from American Flag Ranch trailhead to the Tiger Mine Road trailhead. The groups will join for a celebration after the hikes, with donations of refreshments appreciated.
To sign up for this special event email Elisabeth Wheeler, hikerelisabeth@gmail.com, for the four mile hike and Ray Peale, ray.peale@gmail.com, for the 8.6-mile hike. Hikers will depart from MountainView parking lot at 7:30 a.m. Driver donation is $4. For more information contact Elisabeth Wheeler, 818-5182.