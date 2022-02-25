On Monday, January 24, the SaddleBrooke Line Dance Club held its annual meeting. Items on the agenda were a review of finances, listing of accomplishments for Board members and the various committees, but most importantly, election of new Board members.
Taking over as President is Kaye Caulkins, who has been a Club member for three years. Moving into the Vice-President spot is Sandy Gianotti, who has just been with us for two-years. A member for three years, our new Treasurer is Jan Maresca. Fortunately, we have our top-notch Secretary, Margaret Thompson, who will serve for one more year. Margaret has been a member for two-years. And, finally, the new Member-at-Large is Judy Saks (this article's author). I have been with SBLDC for 14-years and have served on the Board before.
Many thanks to our outgoing Board members: Diana Carbone (President), Barbara Brunswig (Treasurer) and Dottie Adams (Member-at-Large). Great job, ladies!
Would you like to join the Club, or just want some more information? Check out our website at sbldc.weebly.com. Or, email Sandy Gianotti at sandygianotti@gmail.com. Members enjoy a flexible choice of line dance lessons and workshop sessions with no pre-booking required. Club dues are just $10 per year. A small price to pay for so much fun!