The SaddleBrooke Line Dance Club’s Level One Program is held Wednesday morning, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the MountainView Ballroom, and typically has the largest attendance of all our sessions. Level One uses dances that have been learned in the Novice and Novice+ workshops. The program is repeated for two weeks with a two-wall “walk-through” (demonstration) for each dance. One new dance is usually introduced every other month. Level One dances may have alternate songs and/events. So what does this mean?

Dances are typically choreographed for a specific song (the “signature” song). But the talented folks on our Music and Dance Committees try to find other (“alternate”) songs that fit our dances. This provides lots of variety and helps to keep boredom from setting in. Sometimes the signature and/or alternate songs have “events” such as “re-starts” and “tags.” If there are such events in a song, they are explained by the walk-through leader each and every time the dance is done. So, these things aren’t as scary as they might seem at first.

The program coordinator for the Level One program sessions is Linda Weiss. In 1986, Linda, along with her husband and two young daughters, moved from Iowa to Tucson. They retired to SaddleBrooke in 2011. Before retirement, Linda taught elementary school for 36-years in various states. She began line dancing when she moved here, finding it “a fun way to get involved with the community.” Linda does “walk-throughs” for dances, teaches new dances and also serves on the SBLDC’s Music Committee. A multi-talented Club member for sure! When not involved with club activities, Linda enjoys home improvement projects, puzzles, shopping, walking and watching classic movies.

Register for more free articles. Log in Sign up

Please check out our website at sbldc.weebly.com. Have questions? Please email Jaci McGeorge, our Vice-President, at tlmjb535@yahoo.com. Club dues are just $10 per year. We love to dance. Why not come join the fun?