In May 2021 we were able to, once again, bring new members into our SaddleBrooke Line Dance Club (SBLDC). We “opened our doors” and in you came! Since then, we’ve had over 40 new members join. Most have joined after friends or neighbors recommended us. Why do so many people say to try SBLDC? Because they are having so much fun, have made many new friends, and, in most cases, they are learning something new and different. Line dancing is great exercise for your body and your brain. And, you can’t have more fun for the annual membership of just $10!
The best place to start is with our Novice workshop, which is conducted on Wednesday mornings from 8 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. Beginning in 2022, we will progress through a series of Novice dances each quarter starting in January, April, June, and October. We begin with some easier dances and progress to ultimately learn eight dances. Here we teach the basics, including "building block" steps used across the various dance levels we offer. There is a lot of camaraderie in the Novice Workshop with everyone welcoming new members and helping each other. We strive to provide a fun learning environment. Ask anyone you know who has tried our Novice Workshop and I think you will find that we absolutely have lots of fun while we are learning!
As you become comfortable with the Novice dances, you are welcome to progress to other dance levels within our club. We offer a mix of Country, Latin, Pop and Ballroom dances and a wide selection of song choices for each dance. While this makes it interesting, our Dance and Music Committees continue to rotate in new dances and songs keeping our dancing fresh.
Refer to our webpage at sbldc.weebly.com/ for additional information on all of the dance workshop and programs we offer (on the Dance Opportunities page) as well as our Calendar to confirm the schedule for any given week.
Have questions? Contact Kaye Caulkins by email at kayecaulkins@gmail.com. We look forward to seeing you on the dance floor in the future!