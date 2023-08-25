On Tuesday, July 18, the SaddleBrooke Line Dance Club (SBLDC) started off dancing in the morning to patriotic songs that included “GI Blues” sung by Elvis, “This Land is Your Land” and a rousing instrumental of “Yankee Doodle.” Then, we were off for a picnic at the home of Claudia Rigg. You would normally have a picnic outside. Right? But that particular day was way, way too hot for that. So, the picnic was moved inside.

An enormous thanks to Claudia’s husband, “Chef Bill on the Grill.” He was a real trooper to be outside cooking in the sizzling heat. But the temperature wasn’t the only thing that was sizzling. Bill’s burgers were perfectly delicious! The burgers were accompanied by all the fixings—lettuce, tomato, cheese and pickles. On the side, folks enjoyed potato salad and baked beans. Dancers cooled off with water, lemonade and iced tea. And the meal was finished off with absolutely yummy cookies, homemade by the Club’s own Lynne Kumza.

Register for more free articles. Log in Sign up

We also had a contest to vote on who wore the most red, white and blue in their outfit. The contest was won by Lan Bedard-Nguyen, who got a “door prize” of a watermelon. Congratulations, Lan, and happy munching! Thanks to the Riggs, Lynne Kumza, Shirley Miller, Nan Kartsonis and all who helped to put this shindig together. Super job!

Please check out our club’s website online at sbldc.weebly.com. For questions, email Jaci McGeorge, our Vice President, at tlmjb535@yahoo.com. Club dues are $10 per year. No matter what the weather, the SBLDC always has a good time!