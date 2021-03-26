A what??? Does anyone remember a Line Dance Club social event in the past? Does anyone dream of a Line Dance social event in the future?
In the good old days, pre-COVID-19, social events were held throughout the year for the club. The Club has 83 members and weekly sessions are scheduled based on dance level difficulty; novice and novice plus, levels one, two, and three. Social events were held almost each month of the year! One event a year was geared to the novice group level which all members enjoyed!
This past year has been like no other for all of us and needless to say no social events took place. But look to the future and the time is now.The Club has a new Social Committee and they are not sitting idle.
The current Committee is comprised of Co-Chairs, Deb Adinolfi and Marty Fisher, and Committee Member, Shirley Miller. Deb has lived in SaddleBrooke for six-years, joining the line dance club right away. Marty has been here for three-years and has enjoyed line dancing for the last two-years, when a neighbor told her about the line dance club and how fun it is.
Shirley has been a club member for 10-years, is a veteran dancer and has helped numerous members get their feet on straight (me included)! She has held almost every club position, a leader at all levels and started the level one and novice workshops. That is impressive and she is! Jeannie Fernandez and Charli Jackson performed the Committee responsibilities for the last three years even though the positions are a two-year commitment. That is dedication!
Deb, Marty and Shirley have been meeting and brainstorming about what might work this year with the hope that the ballrooms may open up by mid-year. They are optimistic for bi-monthly events except in the summer. Other options in discussion are house parties, outdoor accommodations—and restaurants with open outdoor area and/or a large area to accommodate as a dance floor.
With tentative event ideas, they are meeting with the HOA administration for dates and accommodations. Events are typically lunch and dance. With a maximum floor capacity of 20, dance level rotation will be novice and level one, and levels two and three. The first Ballroom Event has just been scheduled for Sunday, April 11 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. on the patio at HOA-2. The event is aptly named ‘It’s All About Time!’
Nice job SaddleBrooke Line Dance Social Committee!
Special Note
As you can imagine, we are very happy to be on the dance floor under our current safe and healthy conditions. We are all wearing face masks and keeping our social distance. This has translated into fewer and smaller group dance sessions. We look forward to the day we can again welcome new members—when we have more space and more time in which we can provide an appropriate level of instruction. In the interim, if you are interested in the SBLDC, check out our website. Visit sbldc.weebly.com or contact Kaye Caulkins by email at kayecaulkins@gmail.com.