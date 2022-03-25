This group started 14-years-ago when some of us bought a new or used Embroidery Sewing Machine. There were too few free classes after the initial purchase, and we needed more affordable information!
We started this group to teach each other how to use the new computerized sewing machines that do embroidery. and share our expertise of the machine embroidery software too!
You would not have known about us from the Activity Fair as we did not participate in the activities Fair because there is a table charge and we do not collect dues. Perhaps we will participate in the future.
We meet at 9 a.m. the second and fourth Thursday mornings in Room 4 in the HOA-1 Arts and Craft center (next to the Gift Shop). We have the room until 12 p.m.
We have a small cabinet in the room filled with design CDs, DVDs, and even old floppy disks (older machines may require a floppy disk or one can transfer a floppy disk to a CD on their computer.
You can bring your own machine and embroider along with other machine embroiderers. We have a large cart on wheels that can help you transfer your machine from your car to the sewing room tables.
Sometimes we just chat, mostly share what we are doing, showing off a new embroidery, problem solve or one of us teaches a new project.
If you are new to the art of machine embroidery or would like to see if this might interest you, this is the group for you. Some of us are new to the art and some of us are experienced and dare I say "expert" in the field.
Since COVID, our group has dwindled a bit and we invite all new (and older) residents that might be interested in exploring this relatively new sewing skill or would like to learn, teach, and share this wonderful sewing experience.
Have any questions? Email Claudia Hermansen at claudiabhe@msn.com.