Are you looking for somewhere to learn about machine embroidery and/or share your skills and experience? Check out the SaddleBrooke Machine Embroidery Group that meets the second and fourth Thursdays, in room 4 of the HOA-1 Activity Room.

Our get togethers involve sharing individual projects we’re working on as well as information and tips about our embroidery machines. We also help troubleshoot if anyone is having machine issues and close with show and tell.

As a group, we’re currently working on a southwest-themed quilt that will be given to one of our lucky members at the holiday part. Embroiderers receive a ticket for each block contributed and have that many chances to win this amazing quilt!

We also have some demonstrations coming up, starting with the get together on Thursday, May 25t. Whether you’re new or an experienced embroiderer, come and join in the fun. Help us help each other and enjoy each other’s talents! No annual dues. For additional information, email Claudia at claudiabhe@msn.com. We hope to see you soon!