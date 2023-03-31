At the February meeting of the SaddleBrooke Paper Crafters, 40 members celebrated the 25th anniversary of our club with cake and lots of smiles. Our club was formed by a few women to share paper stamping ideas and card making. It has grown to 50 members and includes monthly meetings where samples of cards, new card-making items and creative ideas are shared. We meet from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. the second Wednesday of the month in Room 4 of the HOA-1 Arts and Crafts Center. We also have Fun Shops once a month where members teach a small group how to make a new card type or to use a new technique.

Each year, our club selects an organization to assist by making cards to be given to others. In the past, we have sent cards to service men/women stationed abroad, delivered cards to assisted living facilities and donated cards to other organizations such as the Knit Wits & Rotary Club for inclusion in baskets for others. For the past several years, we have created and donated cards to Senior Village for mailing to their members on their birthdays and packs of cards to include in their Christmas baskets. We are proud to continue our work with Senior Village this year and will be donating approximately 700 cards throughout the year.

