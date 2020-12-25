Happy New Year! Think about starting this new year with what are called “TINY HABITS” by BJ Fogg and maybe that will contribute to maintaining resolutions. Our classes are starting Tuesday, January 5 from 1:30 p.m. to 3 p.m. and Thursdays from 1:30 p.m. to 3 p.m. year around in the HOA-1 Craft Ctr #3, as long as the facility is open. We are using recommended hygiene and have spray and wipes to clean equipment after each use. We keep the air circulating and open the door periodically to bring in fresh air.
While we were shut down, I have added certifications to serve you better, one is Certified Health and Wellness Coach and another is Senior Fitness Specialist which includes senior nutritional guidelines. Some of our members have been great at keeping up their fitness routines; congratulations!
In building resilience, I personally got a jumpstart on the New Year by getting both knees replaced and I consider that a new lease on life.
We will start gently to build strength, with many new techniques, modalities and supporting one another. Improvement is possible and when we suit up and show up IT IS PROBABLE. An optimistic attitude with resilience, a little grit and humor can help us take a big step to improvement!
Check out https://www.silversneakers.com/ to check if you have that coverage in your health policy, or you can call the number on the back of your insurance card. It is not provided by Medicare. Visit https://uhcrenewactive.com/home for United Healthcare and other insurance plans! Go to https://www.silverandfit.com/ for Blue cross and other insurance plans.
Ted Birchard, President can be reached by phone at (520) 825-1464. Vice President is Hans VonMichaelis and Secretary is Don Barsness,
The annual dues are $10.
We are listed in HOA1 under exercise and support; we have quarterly support and educational meetings on the third Thursday of the month from 1:30 p.m. to 3 p.m. in HOA1 Art and Craft center room 3. All are welcome! Visit https://www.pmdalliance.org/ for Parkinson’s info and support.
BIG/PWR! Certified Trainer is Vera Shury. Call her at (520) 275-8755 or send her an email at vera@libertyscience.com.