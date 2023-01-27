SaddleBrooke Partners Western Dance Club has a lot of dancing opportunities during the Winter months. We will have a monthly dance with Wild Ride band playing for us, and we will have classes in Texas Two Step, Arizona Two Step, Western Waltz and East Coast Swing. We have a great group of dancers who bring the most fun for every event! Even our classes are fun—because dancing, itself, is fun! Why else would we do it!

We will start a new series of classes at the end of February. On Thursday nights we will teach Arizona Two Step, at 6 p.m. and 7 pm., in the Vermilion Room at the SaddleBrooke Clubhouse. This is the most widely danced two-step in the Tucson venues. It is also called the rhythm two-step. The beginner’s class will start at 6 p.m., and the intermediate class will begin at 7 p.m.

In addition, as a special class we will teach East Coast Swing at 5 p.m. on Thursdays, in the Vermilion Room. This is the dance we did in high school, or rock n roll. At any dance, you can do Swing in the center of the dance floor, since it is stationary and doesn’t progress. If you have some “moves” we can add to them. This is a fun class.

Mondays we will continue our Partner Pattern classes. These are similar to line dances; the pattern is a series of steps that are repeated. You dance with your partner beside you in the sweetheart position. Some are very easy, like the 10-step, others are more challenging. Classes will be in the Mountainview Ballroom, 6:30 p.m. for the easiest dances and 7:30 p.m. for the more challenging patterns.

Our teaching philosophy is, not just to show you steps, leaving it up to you to pick them up, but we analyze the steps, the best way to teach them, review, and review again. I have several sidekick couples who are there to help students learn individually. We want our students to learn the dances so they can get on the dance floor and enjoy dancing! We have been teaching here in SaddleBrooke for 17-years.

Our SaddleBrooke Partners Dance Club has dances scheduled with the Band, Wild Ride on Saturday, January 21, Saturday, February 25, and Thursday, March 23. They will all be held in the MountainView Ballroom. We will also have informal DJ dances. Our group has a ground pounding, boot-stomping, good time at all of these! Wild Ride is a great band, come and listen to them as a concert, or come and dance to their music. For more information and to sign up for classes and the club, please email me at JaneWesternDance@aol.com. Please note that it is necessary to register before classes as the venue may change.

We are fortunate to be able to attend different dance venues and dance to various bands, old favorites and new. In the past we had the Lariat, then the Oracle Inn. But they are kaput. Whisky Roads is a longer drive, etc. The Ranch, Mountainview, and Rancho Vistoso are closer! Let’s dance everywhere we can, while we can!

Yee Haw!