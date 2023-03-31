SaddleBrooke Partners Western Dance Club has a lot of dancing opportunities coming in April. We will concentrate on Review in April. On Thursday nights, we will review a different dance each Thursday, in the Vermilion Room in the SaddleBrooke Clubhouse. We will spend one night on the Western Waltz, one night on the Arizona Two-Step, one night on the old favorite, the Texas Two-Step. And, we will have a DJ dance to utilize our proficiency! The aspect of teaching I enjoy the most, is seeing our students gain confidence as they learn the dance steps. They are so beautiful having a “ball,“ dancing.

As a special class, we will teach Night Club Two Step (NC2) at 5 p.m. on Thursdays, in the Vermilion Room. The NC2 is a three-step to four beats…not really a two-step, but I did not name it. It is great for ballads, and those, “What do I do for this song?” We stay in the center of the dance floor since it is stationary and doesn’t progress. There are some unique steps, so, this is another fun class.

On Mondays, we will continue our Partner Pattern classes. These are similar to line dances. The pattern is a series of steps that are repeated. You dance with your partner beside you in the sweetheart position. Some are very easy, like the 10-step. Others are more challenging. These classes will be held in the Mountainview Ballroom. Join us at 6:30 p.m. for the easier dances and at 7:30 p.m. for more challenging patterns.

Our teaching philosophy is not just to show you steps, leaving it up to you to pick them up, but we analyze the steps, the best way to teach them, review, and review again. I have several sidekick couples who are there to help students learn individually. We want our students to learn the dances so they can get on the dance floor and enjoy dancing! We have been teaching here in SaddleBrooke for 17-years. We will try at add a few DJ dances before our dancing season ends. Our group has a ground pounding, boot stomping good time at all of our dances.

For more information and to sign up for classes and the club, please email me at JaneWesternDance@aol.com. It is necessary to register before classes as the venue may change.

We are fortunate to be able to attend different dance venues and dance to various bands, old favorites and new. In the past we had the Lariat, then the Oracle Inn. But they are kaput. Whisky Roads is a longer drive, but fun, you may easily gather a group to go dancing there. SaddleBrooke Ranch and Rancho Vistoso also host dances. Let’s dance everywhere we can, while we can!

Yee Haw!