Join us for the Wild Ride Concert Dinner Dance on Friday, February 25. We cannot wait to get to listening and dancing to Wild Ride in the Mountainview parking lot, as they are even better indoors, in the Mountainview Ballroom. SaddleBrooke Partners Western Dance Club will sponsor a concert Dinner Dance on Friday, February 25, in the Mountainview Ballroom. Come to listen, or come to dance. All are welcome.
The dancers are fun to watch also! Doors and a cash bar will open at 5 p.m., Dinner will be served at 5:30 p.m., and Wild Ride will play from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. I think they are the best Country Western band in Tucson!
The plated Dinner will include Chicken Piccata, 2 vegetables, rolls, Salad, and Cookies. Reservations are $33 for guests and $28 for club members.
These evenings are so much fun, and we are willing to share the boot stomping fun with all SaddleBrooke residents. The Deadline for reservations is Friday, February 18 at 5 p.m. Don’t miss out on the listening and dancing fun! For reservations and information, email me at JaneWesternDance@aol.com.