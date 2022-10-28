SaddleBrooke residents are invited to join the members of the SaddleBrooke Photo Club as they host award-winning photojournalist, Kelly Presnell, of the Arizona Daily Star in Tucson. The presentation will take place on Friday, November 18, beginning at 1 p.m., in the Sonoran Room, located inside the HOA-2 Mountain View restaurant area. Presnell joined the Star in 2003, and many of you who follow local sports, will be familiar with his action-packed photography coverage of these events. Seating is limited; reservations will be accepted on a first-come, first-served basis. To make a reservation, TEXT Helen Avery at (760) 371-5575, and include your name and the number in your party on or before Friday, November 11.

Register for more free articles. Log in Sign up