The Saddlebrooke Photography Club is honored to present Dwight Small as our Photographer of the Month for August. Dwight shares his story with us below. we think you will find him as funny, fascinating and talented as we do.
“As a youngster my passion was aviation with a huge curiosity about photography. In the pre television WWII days my window to the world was Life Magazine and an occasional National Geographic. I would page thru these picture magazines for hours. In high school I bagged groceries and stocked shelves for 30- 36 hours a week and learned to fly but there was little money left for photography. A mentor occasionally allowed me to use his camera and darkroom to develop and enlarge pictures. Mercifully, none of these pictures remain. After a stint in the navy and a few semesters in college I was hired as a pilot for Flying Tigers (later FedEx) and was then able to dip my toe into photography.
Aviation and photography combine nicely in some ways but not so much in others. Airplanes in flight don’t pose and aviation is dynamic by nature so aviation photography can be frustrating. It’s a bit like wildlife photography in that respect I suppose. The obvious advantage is travelling to wonderfully photogenic, faraway places such as Hong Kong, Fiji, and Pago Pago. Flying in the mid ‘60s in propeller airplanes involved much lower altitudes than the soon-to-come jet age airplanes. Fortunately, airborne photography during this era produced some good results.
I retired from airline flying in ’98 and then became more involved in photography. Whether in a car or an airplane I always have a camera with me. Early mornings you might see my Cub flying low over the poppy fields around Picacho Peak or skimming over the desert photographing the shadowed terrain. Most of my photography involves aviation with an occasional foray into portraits, wildlife and landscapes. My main interest is air-to-air pictures. I’m sometimes asked to take inflight photos of airplanes. Presently I am awaiting cooler weather to do air-to-air shots of a friend in his homebuilt airplane and another friend in his 1940’s Stearman biplane. This is not a commercial venture but I do it in the everlasting pursuit of the perfect shot.
Recently I was courageous enough or foolish enough to agree to photograph a wedding, my first and last BTW. Nearing the wedding day I became increasingly anxious but two practice sessions in the church using my wife and the groom as models gave me the confidence to go ahead with it. Luckily the bride and groom are very happy with the pictures so I don’t have to leave town or go into hiding.”
