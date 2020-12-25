Susan Dinga (a Photographer of the Month) is often asked the same question — just what do you do with all of your photos? “These are very difficult times,” she said while sharing inspiration that kindled during a photography trip.
Susan explained, “So many people are suffering, one way or another… out of work, hungry, lonely, scared, isolated… the list is long. Finding daily joy, especially with the prevalence of Covid-19, can be quite difficult.” Over time, she discovered that people who purchased or received her photo notecards experienced a shared emotion, simply joy. She reflected upon these sentiments, and the current polarization in our country, considering ideas towards reigniting “a sense of community.”
As a photographer-and-artist at heart, Susan found a way to spread a “little bit of loving and caring.” She participated in the SaddleBrooke Arts and Crafts Fair, donating all sales proceeds from notecards she crafted to the Navajo Community’s Heat Dine Homes “GoFundMe” campaign.
Her motivation to help tribal needs emerged during a particular photo trip with a friend to Bears Ears National Monument. They met Louis Williams, Navajo Guide and GoFundMe campaign organizer. During the days spent with Louis, he shared childhood, family and cultural stories about growing up on the Reservation. Susan discovered how intimately integrated the Dine (Navajo for “people”) are to the land. She expressed concern saying, “Many of the elderly live in remote areas and, due to age and health issues, are most vulnerable to contracting the virus.” She added that the Reservation is geographically “the size of Ireland,” and about “40 percent of the people on the Reservation” have no running water or electricity.
Louis explained to them that the GoFundMe campaign started with a team. At first, they delivered wood, then water and other supplies to the vulnerable Navajos living in the most remote Reservation areas. Louis’ team efforts evolved into the Heat-Dine-Homes Project that raises money for gas, vehicles, and supplies. Susan designed the Heat-Dine Homes-poster, a “composite of two images,” inspired from the times spent with Louis. Captured by the experience, she has since returned several times to visit the land and people.
Recently, the GoFundMe budget was running out of money. Susan participated in the Arts and Crafts Fair, donating proceeds from her sales to the campaign and giving five free notecards to direct campaign donors. To date, $1,400 has been raised. She thanks all for their generosities, donors and purchasers of her notecards and matted/framed art.
Susan continues to offer five free notecards to direct Heat-Dine-Homes donors ($50.00 or more). Should you wish to donate, go to www.gofundme.com/f/heat-dine-homes. Then, contact Susan, our SaddleBrooke Photography Club Secretary by email at smdinga@aol.com to select and arrange for receipt of your notecards.