Body content.

 Mark Guinn

Members of the Saddlebrooke Photography Club attended a light painting workshop lead by the club’s President, Mark Guinn. Students practiced camera set up and camera settings and experimented with various accessories that can be used to create and enhance the capture of light movement. The club is open to photographers at all skill levels and offers weekly meetings, interactive learning opportunities, field trips to local and nearby locations and much more. To learn more about us, see our website at saddlebrookephotographyclub.com.

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.