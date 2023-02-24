Members of the Saddlebrooke Photography Club attended a light painting workshop lead by the club’s President, Mark Guinn. Students practiced camera set up and camera settings and experimented with various accessories that can be used to create and enhance the capture of light movement. The club is open to photographers at all skill levels and offers weekly meetings, interactive learning opportunities, field trips to local and nearby locations and much more. To learn more about us, see our website at saddlebrookephotographyclub.com.

Register for more free articles. Log in Sign up