SaddleBrooke Photography club invites you to hear from their guest speaker, Jeffrey Maltzman, M.D. on Monday, October 11, at 6:30 p.m. in the HOA-1 Activity Center.
We are excited to invite SaddleBrooke residents to join the SaddleBrooke Photography Club for Jeff’s special presentation.
Born and raised in New Jersey, Jeff Maltzman moved to Tucson nearly 20-years ago and immediately fell in love with the Sonoran Desert and the southwestern United States. The unique beauty of the region reignited a long-held interest in art and photography and compelled him to create images documenting his travels across the American west.
Jeff makes images that express the feeling of the moment, and thoroughly enjoys sharing his photography and the stories behind the photographs. His work has won several national and international photography awards. Since 2015, he has been featured regularly in Arizona Highways Magazine. In his "day job,” Jeff is a respected ophthalmologist, a specialist in cataract and glaucoma management, with Fishkind, Bakewell, Maltzman, Hunter, & Associates Eye Care. He has been honored to provide outstanding eye care to the SaddleBrooke community for the past two decades.
RSVP is not necessary. Space is limited. Vaccinated guests only. Masks required.