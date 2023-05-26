Each month, members of the SaddleBrooke Ranch Women of Wine (WOW) group gather to socialize, share their love of wine and sometimes learn about local organizations. On Thursday, April 20, SaddleBrooke Community Outreach (SBCO) provided WOW members with information about its programs to feed, clothe, enrich and educate the kids living in the small towns that comprise the 100+ mile long “Copper Corridor.” Of the 14 schools served by SBCO, all are Title I Schools, meaning at least 40 percent of the students come from low-income families. In some Copper Corridor schools (from Catalina north to Globe), the figure is up to 90 percent. Academic achievement, as measured by subject proficiency and college readiness, is well below Arizona averages, putting students at a significant disadvantage for higher education and work opportunities.

The WOW event was a great success for SBCO. Thirteen attendees registered to become SBCO members, two people asked about employer matching gift programs, and attendees contributed $470 in unsolicited donations.

Register for more free articles. Log in Sign up

We are always seeking new members, volunteers, donors and business supporters. If you belong to an organization that would like to learn more about how SBCO’s programs provide local kids with opportunities to succeed, please email SBCO president Denise Anthony at denise@community-outreach.org.