Gov Scott Walker will discuss Young America’s Foundation mission to introduce thousands of America’s youths to ideas of individual freedom, a strong national defense, free enterprise, and traditional values. Governor Walker will also discuss how Young America’s Foundation stepped forward to save President Reagan’s beloved Ranch as well as recently acquiring his boyhood home in Dixon, Illinois. YAF hosts several student programs at both locations.

The luncheon will be in the HOA-2 Ballroom. Lunch includes chicken tortilla salad and dessert. Tickets are available from the DesertView website at tickets.saddlebrooketwo.com. Doors open at 11 a.m.

The meeting on Tuesday, February 14 features Jenna Bentley, Goldwater Institute. Jenna Bentley will update the club on Legislative issues in 2023 and discuss the lawsuits the Goldwater Institute has filed over propositions passed in November. The doors open at 3 p.m. and the meeting will start promptly at 3:30 p.m. at the DesertView Theatre.

The SaddleBrooke Republican Club (SBRC) is proud to announce their newly elected Board for 2023-2024. Kathleen Dunbar, President; Udo Axen, Vice President; David Eisenhauer, Treasurer; Richard Casler, Secretary. The Board approved the following Directors: Gloria Wolf, Membership; Barbara Treick, Programs; Bud Alexander, Technical Advisor and Charlie Evans, Historian.

All Republicans, Independents, and those not affiliated with a party are welcome to attend our events. Our regular meetings are the second Tuesday of the month, DesertView Theatre, 3:30 p.m. For up-to-date information about SBRC, please go to our website at saddlebrooke-republican-club.org/.