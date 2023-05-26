Congressman Juan Ciscomani will be our guest speaker Saturday, July 1, in the HOA-2 Ballroom as we begin our Independence Day weekend celebration. He will share with SaddleBrooke his experiences in his first six months serving as our Congressman in the United States Congress.

Our Congressman Hit the Ground RunningBecause we are a Border state, we know the issues affecting Arizona and the entire country. Ciscomani hosted Speaker McCarthy for a border tour only months after being sworn in. We also hear false reports from the media that Republicans want to cut Social Security. “This year, I’ve hosted numerous roundtables and met with aging organizations across the district, hearing directly from senior residents about how I can best advocate for them,” said Ciscomani.

“I also voted to pass bipartisan legislation to reject ESG investment practices that put retirement savings at risk. Seniors depend on their savings for financial security. Their retirement funds should maximize return, not used for playing partisan politics.”

Register for more free articles. Log in Sign up

Buy Your Tickets Today Doors will open at 9 a.m., and the program will begin at 9:30 a.m. A delicious breakfast will consist of Scrambled eggs, home-fried potatoes, bacon, sausage, assorted pastries, and fruit with a drink station with orange juice, tea, and coffee. The cost is $30. To purchase tickets, go to the DesertView Theatre website, (just like buying tickets for a show at the theatre), scroll down to Breakfast with our Congressman, select your seats, and checkout. You may also go to the HOA-2 Administration office.

For more information, go to the SaddleBrooke Republican Club website at SBRC1.org.

You do not have to be a member of the club to attend. All Republicans, Independents, and those not affiliated with a party are welcome. For more information, call Kathleen Dunbar, President, SaddleBrooke Republican Club at (520) 370-0671 or send an email to k.dunbar@Reagan.com