SBRC members participated in a variety of virtual events that facilitated their continued status as informed voters. Individual Town Hall meetings were held on Monday, June 8 and Tuesday, June 16 with the two Republican candidates for Senator, challenger Daniel McCarthy and incumbent Martha McSally, who had had a 26 year career in Air Force, flying 325 combat hours, and receiving a Bronze star before entering politics.
McSally explained her change from the original meeting host, Zoom, due to their association with the Chinese Communist Party. She applauded President Trump for having taken China head on and recognizing them as America’s largest geopolitical threat. Until President Trump, American leaders were indifferent to Chinese efforts to replace the United States in the world order and were ineffectual while China rampantly stole American technology. McSally emphasized the danger of being beholden to China, exacerbated by failed policies of outsourcing jobs, manufacturing, and pharmaceutical production to them. She attributed Democrat opposition to mining in America as resulting in minerals critical to America’s security being imported from China. Because McSally is outspoken about the issue, the Chinese Communist government has targeted her personally. This contrasts with her Democratic opponent, Mark Kelly, who is beholden to the Chinese Communist government given their financial investments in his business endeavors. Thus, voters interested in holding China accountable for their various bad acts, not the least of which is the dissemination of COVID-19, should not count on Mark Kelly to share that priority: He has a Chinese flag on his Harley.
McSally commented on the unpredictable nature of what the country had recently undergone, e.g., impeachment, COVID-19 and social unrest, in view of the great economy we had been experiencing. As a Senator, she prioritized getting resources to small business owners so they could remain afloat. She expressed confidence that President Trump’s policies of deregulation, lowering taxes, and lifting people out of poverty would enable the country to regain what it had lost in the global pandemic.
She expressed that the left’s alternate vision of America exemplified by its embrace of such policies as abolishing ICE, having open borders, defunding the police, and offering free health care to illegals is out of touch with Arizonians and mainstream Americans. McSally contrasted the absence of leadership in much of the country that allowed violence, theft, assaults and anarchy to flourish with Governor Ducey’s pro-active measures, such as the early imposition of a curfew, that spared Arizona from the destruction so prevalent in other states.
In response to a questioner, McSally stressed that she would go on offense with respect to health care, ensuring that voters would be aware that their private health care was at stake if Democrats prevailed. Mark Kelly’s advertising might stress his “independence,” but his campaign has generated huge sums of money from out-of-state donors who are secure in the knowledge that he will thwart President Trump’s initiatives.
SaddleBrooke Republican Club’s Town Hall with Daniel McCarthy
As a youth living in New York, McCarthy had been inspired by reading Barry Goldwater’s book “Conscience of a Conservative.” Further predisposed to Arizona after visiting his brother stationed at Luke Air Force Base, McCarthy relocated once he graduated from high school. He is grateful that his entrepreneurial success in real estate and cosmetics has allowed his family to live the American dream while also generating millions of dollars for the Arizona economy.
Despite his life-long interest in politics, McCarthy never contemplated running for office. He changed his mind when the Republicans, who for the first two years of the Trump presidency controlled both houses of Congress, failed to enact the President’s agenda. He envisions a future as a citizen legislator, not a career politician, and will accept neither a salary nor a pension. Because his campaign is not directed by consultants, he doesn’t speak from a script and feels no constraint in expressing his views honestly and fighting for what he believes in.
McCarthy supports President’s Trump “America First” policies that will bring manufacturing back to this country. Consistent with this, a priority would be protecting American sovereignty which is imperiled by multiple sources, primarily arising out of a porous border. He expressed concern about cartels facilitating the flow of illegal drugs into the country with the resultant loss of life. He also took issue with immigrants who consider that they have the right to substitute their country of origin’s concepts of laws and justice for the American system. He mentioned the dangerous precedent that had been set as a result of the pandemic when governors and other officials have unchecked power to shut business down on a moment’s notice.
During the question and answer period, a member asked about McCarthy’s strategy to win the Senate seat. McCarthy responded that he deems his views to be consistent with Arizona voters, a majority of whom are conservative irrespective of party identification. Although the Democratic candidate’s ads portray him in a manner that would make him attractive to a more conservative electorate, McCarthy asserted that his gun control position would be at odds with Arizona voters. Gun ownership, already prevalent in Arizona, has become even more widespread as a result of the pandemic and recent civil unrest. Kelly’s stance would likely be perceived by law-abiding gun owners as jeopardizing their rights while having no effect on criminals. The incumbent’s support of red flag laws would inhibit a full embrace of what McCarthy identified as a winning issue. McCarthy concluded by a reference to Arizona history: You can’t send a Senator from the State of Tombstone to negotiate the Second Amendment.
